Jules Kounde’s move to Chelsea hits roadblock

Chelsea signing Jules Kounde from Sevilla is a move that makes sense, and suits all parties involved. But now, according to Mundo Deportivo, the move has a hit a roadblock. Kurt Zouma, a key element of the part-exchange, doesn’t want to trade London for the Andalusian capital and it’s causing problems.

Marina Granovskaia and Monchi have been in fruitful talks, but Zouma wants to remain in the Premier League. This would mean that Chelsea would have to pay Sevilla the €80m they asked them for at the beginning of the negotiation. West Ham United, according to the Daily Mail, have entered the scene and are willing to offer €25m for Zouma.

Kounde joined Sevilla in the summer of 2019 from Bordeaux and has emerged as one of the most promising centre-backs in European football. Cold-blooded and fearless, he plays with a maturity beyond his 22 years and was part of Didier Deschamps’ French squad at Euro 2020 this summer.