Joan Laporta travels to Germany to watch Barcelona’s pre-season friendly with Stuttgart

Barcelona face Stuttgart this evening in their third pre-season friendly. Their president, Joan Laporta, has travelled to Germany this Saturday morning to see the game according to Diario Sport. He went straight to the team’s hotel and met with his lieutenants, Rafa Yuste, Mateu Alemany and Ramon Planes.

Laporta’s presence hints at the close link he has to Ronald Koeman’s team; he’s far from an absentee president. He’s given his backing to the Dutchman this season but expects results.

Barcelona can no longer be also-rans; they have to target La Liga and the Champions League with absolute precision. The Blaugrana won the Copa del Rey last season but finished third in La Liga and were humbled by Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Barcelona beat Gimnastic 4-0 in their first pre-season friendly, before beating Girona 3-1. After facing Stuttgart they’ll take on Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday, before hosting Juventus in the Joan Gamper Trophy next Sunday evening. Their first game in La Liga is against Real Sociedad on August 15th.