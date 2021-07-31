Gerard Pique confident over Lionel Messi’s Barcelona return

Barcelona star Gerard Pique is confident Lionel Messi will agree a new contract at the Camp Nou this summer.

All eyes will be on Messi on the coming weeks as he returns from a post Copa America family holiday in Ibiza to make an imminent a decision over his future.

The 34-year-old’s contract in Catalonia expired at the end of June bringing to an end his 21-year connection with the club.

However, the La Blaugrana board are locked in ongoing talks with Messi’s representatives and Pique is confident an agreement will be reached.

“We are waiting for you (Messi) to sign the renewal and to have you with us”, as per reports from Marca.

“I hope you are convinced.”

Due to the delays over his contract talks, Messi has not be able to join up with the squad for preseason training, but he has kept fans updated via social media on his gruelling home workout plan.

Even if an agreement is reached before the start of the 2021/22 La Liga season kick off, Messi is unlikely to be match fit until the end of August.