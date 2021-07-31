Gerard Moreno cuts his vacation short to prepare for European Super Cup clash with Chelsea

Gerard Moreno is already back at Villarreal according to Marca, cutting his vacation short to ensure he’s ready for the European Super Cup clash with Chelsea. The Catalan was part of Luis Enrique’s squad at Euro 2020, and returned to Villarreal’s Ciudad Deportiva on Wednesday with his mind fixed on August 11th.

Moreno has of course been welcomed back with open arms; he’s Villarreal’s differential player, providing 23 goals and seven assists in La Liga last season and seven goals and four assists as the Yellow Submarine went on to win the Europa League. Unai Emery is now only missing Pau Torres from his squad, with the centre-back currently in Japan representing Spain at the Olympic Games.

Villarreal are continuing to work under a strict covid-19-mandated protocol, after a small outbreak of cases caused their pre-season trip to Austria to be suspended. Moreno has already undergone his individual tests and is now part of the first-team dynamic.