Gareth Bale and Kieran Trippier offered Brexit exemption by La Liga for 2021/22

Gareth Bale and Kieran Trippier have been offered a Brexit exemption over their non-EU status by La Liga.

Both players had looked set to fill one of the three non-EU places in a matchday squad in the upcoming season following the UK’s exit from the European Union.

However, following an agreement between La Liga and the RFEF at the end of 2020, all UK nationals based in the top two divisions will be allowed to participate as EU players in the next 12 months.

According to reports from Marca, a deal has been brokered to allow UK players to remain as EU squad members, provided their contract began prior to the Brexit confirmation.

The amendment will remain in place until the end of each players contract, with Bale out of contract in 2022 and Manchester United linked Trippier tied to Los Rojiblancos until 2023.

The extension covers all relevant players, including Celta Vigo midfielder Jordan Holsgrove, and a clutch of players in the Segunda Division.