David Alaba will earn over £100m at Real Madrid according to contract leak

David Alaba’s contract with Real Madrid has been leaked and, as noted by Der Spiegel and Sport Bible, revealed that the Austrian will earn over £100m during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu. Alaba joined Madrid this summer on a free transfer from Bayern Munich, cited as Sergio Ramos’ replacement.

The 29-year-old will earn £376k-per-week for the five years he signed up to, equating to £98m in total. He’s also been given a £15.1m signing-on fee while his agent, Pini Zahavi, has earned himself a not-too-shabby commission of a cool £4.4m. Alaba’s family has also been handed £5.4m for an unspecified reason. All of that put together amounts to the grand total of £122.9m.

Born in Vienna to a Nigerian father and a mother from the Philippines, Alaba came through the youth system at Bayern after being poached from Rapid Vienna at 16. Aside from a brief spell on loan with Hoffenheim, it’s been the club he’s spent his entire professional career.

Alaba has won ten Bundesliga titles in Germany, as well as six German Cups, three German Super Cups, two Champions Leagues, two European Super Cups and two Club World Cups. Madrid will hope his arrival can serve as an injection of enthusiasm after the club finished last season trophy-less, knocked out of the Champions League by Chelsea and losing La Liga to their local rivals, Atletico Madrid.