Atletico Madrid handed key preseason fitness boost

Atletico Madrid have been handed a vital preseason squad boost ahead of their La Liga title defence in 2021/22.

Diego Simeone‘s side returned to preseason training earlier this month with the Argentinian coach working with a skeleton squad due to extended summer breaks.

The bulk of his star names have been enjoying a well earned rest in recent weeks following their key roles in the knockout stages of both the European Championships and the Copa America.

However, according to reports via Marca, Spanish international duo Marcos Llorente and club captain Koke have rejoined first team training for the first time today.

Alongside the returns of Llorente and Koke, midfield star Geoffrey Kondogbia has also returned to the squad after testing positive for Covid-19 and missing their first two preseason games.

Simeone’s defending champions face Bundesliga side Wolfsburg in warm up action this weekend followed by friendly games against Cadiz and Feyenoord next month.