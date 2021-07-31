Atletico Madrid battle back to secure 2-1 preseason win at Wolfsburg

Atletico Madrid returned to winning ways in preseason action as the La Liga champions picked up a late 2-1 draw at Wolfsburg.

Diego Simeone‘s side reacted to their midweek friendly loss to Austrian side RB Salzburg as their under strength line up sealed victory at the AOK Stadion.

Neither side created much in a low key first 30 minutes with Thomas Lemar blazing their best early chance wildly off target.

However, despite a lack of clear cut opportunities, the visitors edged in front before the break as Dutch star Wout Weghorst steered home Max Philipp’s cross.

39' Toooor! Wout macht den Führungstreffer per Lupfer! 🙌👏#WOBAtleti 1:0 — VfL Wolfsburg (@VfL_Wolfsburg) July 31, 2021

Simeone opted to shuffle his options after the restart with Ricard Sanchez, Borja Garces and German Valera entering the fray for Los Rojiblancos.

The changes had the all important super sub impact, as Sanchez crossed for Garces to nod home the equaliser and Garces laid on the winner for Sanchez.

⏱ 69' | VfL Wolfsburg 1️⃣-1️⃣ Atleti ¡G⚽⚽⚽⚽L!

🎯 Borja Garcés pone el empate tras rematar de cabeza una acción de estrategia sacada por Ricard. 🔴⚪ #AúpaAtleti | #VfLWolfsburgAtleti — ❤️🤍🏆 CAMPEONES 🏆❤️🤍 (@Atleti) July 31, 2021

⏱ 85' | VfL Wolfsburg 1️⃣-2️⃣ Atleti 👏🏼 ¡EL SEGUNDOOOO!

¡G⚽⚽⚽⚽L de Ricard que bate al guardameta tras una asistencia de Borja Garcés! 🔴⚪ #AúpaAtleti | #VfLWolfsburgAtleti — ❤️🤍🏆 CAMPEONES 🏆❤️🤍 (@Atleti) July 31, 2021

The defending Spanish champions now face two warm up games against Cadiz and Feyenoord ahead of the season kick off on August 15.

Images via Twitter