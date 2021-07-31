Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho to stay at Barcelona after radical turnaround

Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho have been quite publicly touted for sale this summer, identified by a Barcelona in need of cash as high-value assets. Everything has changed, however, according to Mundo Deportivo and Marca. The pair are now expected to continue at Camp Nou unless a stratospheric offer arrives for either one of them.

Barcelona are trying to shift as much deadwood as possible to create the financial space that will allow them to renew Lionel Messi’s contract and register their new signings. Griezmann performed well last season, providing 13 goals and eight assists in La Liga. But he’s a symbol of Josep Maria Bartomeu’s regime, is on big wages and could command a serious fee.

Coutinho enjoyed less success under Ronald Koeman in 2020/21. The Brazilian began the season with prominence only to miss the second half of the campaign through injury. He contributed two goals and two assists in 12 La Liga appearances, and has disappointed since his big-money move from Liverpool in 2018.