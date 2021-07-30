Villarreal were dealt a potentially huge blow ahead of the UEFA Super Cup final in less than two week’s time.

The Yellow Submarine returned to action on Thursday after two positive coronavirus tests disrupted their pre-season plans.

Unai Emery‘s men played out a goalless draw with local rivals Levante, and it no doubt will have proved a good pre-season run-out.

But with just 12 days until Villarreal’s Super Cup final against Chelsea in Belfast on August 11, they have been dealt a potentially cruel injury blow.

Images emerged from the game showing midfielder Dani Parejo being stretchered off after a heavy blow to his right leg.

Parejo was pictured on a stretcher with an ice pack tied around his leg.

The midfielder was key to Villarreal’s efforts last season as they finished seventh and won the Europa League, and should he miss the Super Cup clash with Chelsea, it would represent a huge blow for Emery.

The Yellows will now await results of scans to discover how long they will be without Parejo heading into the new season.

But in the meantime, they are hoping to be boosted by the return of Vicente Iborra, with the likes of Francis Coquelin and Manu Morlanes also able to partner Manu Trigueros in the midfield.

Image from GOL