Spanish football evening headlines: Varane says goodbye to Real Madrid, Aguero set for Barcelona debut and Pochettino stands firm on Mbappe

Here are your Spanish football evening headlines for July 30.

Raphael Varane says goodbye to Real Madrid

Real Madrid star Raphael Varane has said goodbye to his teammates ahead of his move to Manchester United.

United are expected to announce the final confirmation of the deal in the next 24 hours with Varane due to fly to England later tonight.

Sergio Aguero set for Barcelona preseason debut

New Barcelona signing Sergio Aguero is edging closer to his La Blaugrana debut in preseason action.

However, according to reports from Marca, he has now joined up with full preseason training in the last 24 hours and he will see some action before the La Liga season kick off on August 15.

Mauricio Pochettino unmoved on Kylian Mbappe exit talk

Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has offered a firm response to questions over Kylian Mbappe‘s future.

However, despite the ongoing speculation over the former AS Monaco goal machine, Pochettino has refused to be drawn into a war of words on his talisman’s future.

