Here are your Spanish football headlines for July 30.

Pjanic boost

Barcelona appear to have been handed a boost in their bid to sell Miralem Pjanic this summer.

According to Sassuolo chief Giovanni Carnevali, it would be ‘easier’ for Juventus to re-sign Pjanic from Barca than his side’s Manuel Locatelli.

He said to Sky Sports, as cited by Sport: “For Juventus, it will be easier to sign Pjanic than Locatelli.”

Umtiti turns heads

Samuel Umtiti‘s future is said to remain in the air with Mundo Deportivo reporting the Barca staff have been impressed by the defender’s pre-season.

Umtiti was marked for sale due to his injury record and the arrival of Eric Garcia, but it seems the centre-back may be turning heads with his efforts in pre-season.

Parejo blow for Villarreal

Villarreal were dealt a potentially huge blow ahead of their UEFA Super Cup final with Chelsea on August 11.

Midfield maestro Dani Parejo was stretchered off during a friendly with Levante on Thursday, forcing an anxious wait for Unai Emery ahead of that trip to Belfast for the Super Cup.