Barcelona La Liga

Sergio Aguero in line for Barcelona preseason debut

New Barcelona signing Sergio Aguero is edging closer to his La Blaugrana debut in preseason action.

The Argentinian international completed his much anticipated free transfer switch to Catalonia last month following his contract expiry with Manchester City.

The 33-year-old was subsequently granted an extended summer break following his international duty with Argentina in their iconic Copa America success in Brazil.

Lionel Messi of Argentina

However, according to reports from Marca, he has now joined up with full preseason training in the last 24 hours and he will see some action before the La Liga season kick off on August 15.

Ronald Koeman‘s side head off to Germany this weekend to take on Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart followed by a friendly game against RB Salzburg in Austria on August 4.

If Aguero does not feature in either of those matches, he is certain to be handed a role against Juventus in the Joan Gamper Trophy on August 8.

 

Posted by

Tags Juventus Man City Manchester City RB Salzburg Ronald Koeman Sergio Aguero VfB Stuttgart

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.