Real Madrid back UEFA Super League sanction removals

Real Madrid have issued a statement supporting UEFA’s decision to revoke sanctions against clubs involved in the European Super League.

Los Blancos confirmed their intentions to remain as a league member at the back end of 2020/21 despite the majority of clubs pulling out of the doomed.

Following their continuation within the league, alongside arch rivals Barcelona, UEFA imposed financial sanctions on any club intending to remain in it.

Comunicado Oficial: Superliga — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) July 30, 2021

However, Europe’s governing body have today confirmed they will remove all punishments in place, with a working solution to the ongoing stand off set to be settled next month.

Club president Florentino Perez has remained a steadfast supporter of the project after being named as the league’s inaugural president earlier this year.

Italian giants AC Milan are the remaining third member of the original 12 clubs intending to continue as a European Super League member despite the continuing pressure for the league to fold.