Raphael Varane bids emotional Real Madrid goodbye

Real Madrid star Raphael Varane has said goodbye to his teammates ahead of his move to Manchester United.

The French international rejected the chance to sign a contract extension in the Spanish capital earlier this month with the club then opting to accept United’s bid for him.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed earlier this week a transfer had been agreed in principle with a medical and the final contract details set to be confirmed.

𝗕𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗶𝗿, 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘀 👋 We have agreed a deal in principle for the transfer of @RaphaelVarane to United! 🔴⚪️⚫️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 27, 2021

Los Blancos have released a social media tribute to the former Lens man as he leaves La Liga after 10 successful seasons with the 28-year-old writing a personal message of thanks.

🏡 @raphaelvarane se ha despedido de la que ha sido su casa durante 10 temporadas. pic.twitter.com/VO1vwNSBQ9 — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) July 30, 2021

Varane has played a vital role in Real Madrid’s success in the last decade with 360 appearances in all competitions alongside winning four Champions League titles and three league titles.

United are expected to announce the final confirmation of the deal in the next 24 hours with Varane due to fly to England later tonight.