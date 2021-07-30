Mauricio Pochettino refuses to comment on Kylian Mbappe contract talks

Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has offered a firm response to questions over Kylian Mbappe‘s future.

The French international has reportedly rejected the Parisians offer of a contract extension with his existing deal set to expire at the end of 2021/22.

Real Madrid are continuing to monitor the situation with interest, and Los Blancos are the favourites to swoop in, if PSG opt to sell him and avoid a free transfer exit in 2022.

However, despite the ongoing speculation over the former AS Monaco goal machine, Pochettino has refused to be drawn into a war of words on his talisman’s future.

“The only thing that’s clear is that Mbappe has one more year on his contract”, as per reports from Marca.

“He’s our player and we are going to treat him the way as a player who has five seasons left on his contract.

“If Mbappe told me that he will not renew? They are private conversations.

“If I imagine that he can go free? I cannot imagine it, but I do not live in my imagination.”

PSG are likely to make one final contract offer to the 22-year-old in the coming weeks with his future set to be resolved before the Ligue 1 season begins in August.

If Mbappe continues to stall on an extension, Real Madrid will test the water over a deal, with PSG angling for a minimum of €100m at this stage.