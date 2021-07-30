Kylian Mbappe is said to be unhappy with the timing of a certain Paris Saint-Germain release.

Mbappe’s future remains unclear with just one year remaining on his deal at Parc des Princes and no renewal in sight.

The striker continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid, with Los Blancos rather obviously going about their pursuit of the striker.

In the meantime, PSG have rather cleverly released an interview with Mbappe which was actually done around two months ago.

Mbappe had told PSG’s official media that he had an ambition to win the Champions League with the club, an ambition that may still be true.

But because it hasn’t been released until months later, the statement acts as a message of intent against any transfer rumours or suggestions the striker does not want to stay.

According to L’Equipe via Sport, Mbappe is not best pleased with the ‘timing’ of the release.

And the publication go further in their report, claiming Mbappe is not clear what the project is at Parc des Princes and that is one of the big factors behind his decision not to sign a new contract, or at least not yet.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid remain in waiting with Florentino Perez likely rubbing his hands over PSG dropping the ball on this one.