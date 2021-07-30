La Liga TV have confirmed a huge new signing today in the form of UK football TV royalty Gary Lineker.

The former Tottenham and Barcelona striker has quit BT Sport’s Champions League coverage after last season, wanting to follow Leicester City around Europe.

And he has now decided to link up with La Liga TV ahead of the coming campaign in what is a statement move from the league-owned network.

La Liga TV is shown by Premier Sports and Amazon Prime in the UK, and it appears Lineker will now host some of the shows.

The exact nature of his involvement is unclear at this point with Lineker still continuing his Match of the Day presenting duties, but it is understood he will present a number of game shows as well as some of the Viva La Liga shows.

Spanish word of the day: 𝐁𝐎𝐌𝐁𝐀𝐙𝐎. 🚨 We’re delighted to welcome @GaryLineker to the #LaLigaTV family from the 2021/22 season onwards. 🤝 #BienvenidoGary 🤝 pic.twitter.com/G7glkwRrDJ — LaLigaTV (@LaLigaTV) July 30, 2021

La Liga TV shows almost all of the league’s games in the UK, aside from the occasions when fixture times clash, and it has been growing in popularity since its launch to the UK last year.

Lineker will no doubt help the network in its bid to continue growing, and the appointment should be one La Liga fans welcome.

The 60-year-old spent three years at Barcelona between 1986 and 1989, scoring 42 times in 103 La Liga appearances.

Beyond that playing experience, he is a big fan of the league and is also a Spanish speaker.

Image by Getty Images