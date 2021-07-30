Gary Lineker has spoken following the announcement he will be joining La Liga TV for the coming season.

La Liga TV has been a success since launching in the UK at the start of 2020, growing in popularity across the Premier Sports network and Amazon Prime.

The network shows almost all La Liga fixtures and offers a number of shows throughout the week to whet the La Liga appetite.

And in a bid to build on their encouraging start to life on British and Irish shores, La Liga TV have announced a superstar signing.

Match of the Day presenter and former Barcelona striker Lineker has been confirmed as part of the channel’s broadcast team for the new season.

Just how Lineker will feature remains to be seen, but it’s understood he will present a number of gameday shows, particularly the traditionally big fixtures, as well as presenting some Viva La Liga airings.

Following the announcement, Lineker has tweeted, saying: “I thought after 32 years it was time to return to @LaLiga.”

And in a separate tweet, he simply said: “Delighted to join.”

Lineker spent around three years in La Liga with Barcelona during his playing career, scoring 42 times in 103 La Liga appearances between 1986 and 1989.

He now links up with La Liga TV in what will be a huge boost for the network, and indeed the league as it looks to continue its growth beyond Spain.

