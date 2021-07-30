Barcelona are said to have made a ‘definitive offer’ to young star Ilaix Moriba amid a contract stand-off.

Ilaix is playing hardball over a new deal as he looks to secure the cash he feels his talent deserves, while Barca look to tread carefully amid a financial crisis.

The saga has rumbled on throughout this summer, leaving Barcelona nervous about losing the talented 18-year-old, who has just one year remaining on his current deal.

But they are not willing to be dragged along much longer with Ferran Martinez reporting Barca’s latest offer to Ilaix’s camp is ‘practically definitive’.

He reports there is the option of improving some aspects of the proposal, but only if the player himself is generally pleased with the offer.

It’s claimed Barca have not told Ilaix that this is the final offer, but they are not willing for the negotiations to rumble on ‘much longer’.

To date, Ilaix – who is yet to respond to the offer – has only made 14 senior appearances, but he did start four of the club’s last five La Liga games last season.

He has, however, been training with Barcelona’s B team with his contract situation still unresolved.

