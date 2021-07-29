Watch: Roberto Soldado commits horror challenge in pre-season friendly with Villarreal

Levante forward Roberto Soldado committed a horrible challenge on Villarreal’s Jorge Cuenca during a pre-season friendly on Thursday evening. The 36-year-old lunged at his opponent in a tackle that could have seriously injured him.

This is a nasty, cowardly, pre-meditated challenge from Roberto Soldado in Levante's pre-season friendly against Villarreal. Jorge Cuenca could have been seriously injured. It should result in a lengthy suspension. (📷 @miriga1)pic.twitter.com/6h6DLXZKGD — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) July 29, 2021

Soldado joined Levante from Granada this summer. He scored nine goals in 29 La Liga appearances for the Andalusian side last season, a ratio better than one in three. Granada, led by Diego Martinez, made it to the quarter-final of the Europa League last season before crashing out to eventual finalists Manchester United, who were coincidentally beaten by Villarreal.

Born in Valencia, Soldado has enjoyed a long career. He came through the youth system at Real Madrid, enjoying a loan spell with Osasuna before joining Getafe in 2008. From there he went to Valencia, before a spell in England with Tottenham Hotspur. He then returned home for a stint with Villarreal, before a sojourn in Turkey with Fenerbahce. He joined Granda from them.