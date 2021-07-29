Watch: Pepe sparks mass brawl with late challenge in friendly with Roma

Pepe is back in the headlines this Thursday; the veteran centre-back started a mass brawl during Porto’s pre-season friendly with Roma, coming in with a late challenge that enraged his Italian opponents. The Portuguese is getting on but hasn’t slowed down.

Photo of the day. Pepe still managing to cause the occasional mass brawl, at the age of 38. As Toshack once said of Valery Karpin: 'Es capaz de montar un follón en un cementerio' (He could start a riot in a cemetery) pic.twitter.com/CBsTzPraeP — Phil Ball (@PhilBallTweets) July 29, 2021

Pepe is best known for the incredible decade he spent at Real Madrid, joining in 2007 and leaving in 2017. He won it all at the Santiago Bernabeu; three La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey titles, two Supercopa de Espana titles, three Champions Leagues, one European Super Cup and two Club World Cups. He also won Euro 2016 with Portugal as a Madrid player.

Here’s the video of the late challenge from Pepe: pic.twitter.com/DbsuY3Svk1 — Rete This Way: A Calcio Podcast 🇨🇦🇮🇹 (@ReteThisWay) July 28, 2021

As previously mentioned, however, Pepe hasn’t slowed down since leaving the Spanish capital. He joined Porto in 2019 after a two-year stint in Turkey with Besiktas, winning the Primeira Liga in his first season back as well as helping them go deep in the Champions League last season. He also represented Portugal at Euro 2020, despite turning 38 in February.