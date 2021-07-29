Villarreal have been handed a significant boost ahead of their UEFA Super Cup clash with Chelsea in under two weeks.

The Yellow Submarine are already preparing for their trip to Belfast where they will face Champions League winners Chelsea in the Super Cup final on August 11.

Unai Emery‘s men booked their place in the final after winning the Europa League last season, defeating Manchester United on penalties.

The victory secured Villarreal’s first ever major trophy, and they now have a chance to secure another in the Super Cup.

And they will be helped by the early return of talisman Gerard Moreno.

Moreno, who was Villarreal’s top scorer last season with 30 goals across all competitions and the leading Spanish scorer in La Liga with 23 goals, competed at Euro 2020 with Spain this summer, reaching the semi-final.

And after international duty, he was given extended time off, not due to return to report back for pre-season until early August.

But Moreno has decided to return early, attending pre-season training for the first time this summer yesterday as he looks to get a head start ahead of the Super Cup, when he will be looking to repeat his efforts in the Europa League final in finding the net.