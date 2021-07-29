Spanish football evening headlines: La Liga needs Lionel Messi, Saul at a crossroads, Mbappe ignites war

Spanish football evening headlines for July 29th

La Liga needs Lionel Messi to renew with Barcelona

“I’ve discussed it with [Joan] Laporta and Javier Tebas,” Angel Torres, president of Getafe, said as carried by Marca. “La Liga cannot allow [Lionel] Messi to leave. That would be a mistake and we would all regret it. The best footballer in the world has to retire in Spain, obviously complying with the rules of economic control. But sometimes you have to lend your hand a little; I hope La Liga are thinking of that. If he leaves, we’ll all be harmed.”

Read more here.

Saul coming to a crossroads with Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone said it himself in comments carried by Marca; Saul wouldn’t have started the final games of Atletico Madrid’s 2020/21 season had Thomas Lemar been available. That attitude, amongst other factors, explains the midfielder’s desire to leave the Wanda Metropolitano for pastures new this summer. He wants an operation closed as soon as possible.

Read more here.

Kylian Mbappe ignites a five-month war

Paris Saint-Germain are still utterly determined to retain the services of Kylian Mbappe, despite Real Madrid’s keen interest, according to Diario AS. This message has been writ large in the latest edition of the official club magazine, where both the Frenchman and Neymar, their other superstar, were interviewed.

Read more here.