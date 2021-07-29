Ronald Koeman to meet with Barcelona’s sporting management in Germany this evening

Ronald Koeman will meet with the representatives of Barcelona’s sporting management this evening in Germany according to Diario Sport. Ramon Planes, Rafa Yuste and Mateu Alemany are staying close to the team’s concentration hotel in the Baden-Wurttemberg region, and will discuss various issues with Koeman.

😂🚙 'Mario Kart' edición especial Barça 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/qoRbi1CRfL — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) July 29, 2021

They’ll discuss incomings and outgoings, as well as how the team is developing. They’ve just completed their first day on German soil, a double session with a real emphasis on physicality. There was also, however, space for good humour, with images of the players driving golf carts shared on social media. The Blaugrana are training at the facilities of modest side SV Aasen.

The club have fortified the training pitches with a fence, two metres high, to protect the privacy of the sessions. Despite this, the players appear relaxed and good-humoured, attentive to fans on the hunt for a photograph or an autograph. The training facilities are just two minutes from the Hotel der Oschberghof, where the team are staying.