Ronald Araujo: “I feel more experienced and more mature than last year”

Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo will be hoping for a big season. He burst on to the scene last term partly due to an injury crisis, stepping up from Barcelona B and earning himself an important role in Ronald Koeman’s defence. Now, with Eric Garcia recruited and Gerard Pique fully fit, things could be tougher.

The Uruguayan himself, however, is confident in his abilities. “I feel very good and very happy,” he said in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo. “In my first season I learned a lot and I feel more experienced and more mature than last year.

“A few days of mental and physical rest are always good. I’ve been preparing myself a lot, especially after the injury I had last year. I’ve worked a lot to ensure that, God willing, I have a great season and avoid injuries. I’m very happy with my first season.”

Araujo made 24 La Liga appearances last season, scoring a goal and providing two assists. Born in Rivera, Uruguay, he joined Barcelona in 2018 from Uruguayan side Boston River. Still just 22 years of age, he’s also been capped by his country, and travelled to Brazil with them for the Copa America this summer.

Barcelona will be hoping for an improved season from last year. Koeman’s men won the Copa del Rey but lost the Supercopa de Espana and, more importantly, blew a good position in La Liga late on and suffered a humbling at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. A lot has been made of their the negative effect of their financial situation, but Koeman will still need to prepare a team for the opening game of the season.