Real Madrid have already decided who will replace Raphael Varane on their captains list ahead of the centre-back’s departure.

Varane‘s exit is all-but sealed with a €50million deal agreed with Manchester United and just the medical to be done.

Varane spent a decade at the Santiago Bernabeu, and during that time, he became one of the team’s many captains.

Sergio Ramos was, of course, the main skipper, but after his exit to PSG this summer on a free transfer, Marcelo has taken over the role.

Karim Benzema is the club’s second captain, while long-serving defender Nacho Fernandez is the third.

Varane was going to be fourth captain, but his departure now means Luka Modric gets the call-up to lead the side in the absence of the other three, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Modric has been with Los Blancos for nine years so far and is very much a senior figure in the dressing room, so it’s no surprise to see him join the club’s captain list.