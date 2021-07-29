Real Madrid are set to announce a new contract for Dani Carvajal in the coming hours.

The long-serving right-back was set to be out of contract next summer, and Los Blancos were keen to avoid a repeat of the Raphael Varane situation when they were forced to sell to Manchester United amid the threat of losing the centre-back for free next summer.

With that in mind, an agreement has been reached with Carvajal over a new deal with Diario AS reporting a three-year extension has been ratified.

The deal will keep Carvajal in place until 2025, and the official announcement is set to come later today.

According to the report, Real Madrid and Carvajal agreed on the terms of the deal at the end of last season before discussing the final details this summer, and that was despite the full-back missing 37 games through injury last term.

Carvajal came through the club’s academy initially but spent a year at Bayer Leverkusen before being bought back in 2013.

After eight years, two La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues, among many other honours, Carvajal is just one appearance away from his 200th in La Liga.

He is now assured of reaching that landmark, and indeed a number of others, after agreeing a new deal to remain at the club.