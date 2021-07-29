Take the deal, Sevilla.

Sevilla raised eyebrows last week when they agreed to a swap deal that saw them receive €25million and Erik Lamela for young talent Bryan Gil.

That deal was likely conditioned by the fact the Andalusian club need money this summer in order to strengthen and with little movement over prize asset Jules Koundé.

But just a week later, Koundé could be off after all, with reports now claiming Chelsea are seeking a deal for the hugely talented centre-back.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are seeking a deal which would include between €30-€35million in upfront cash plus Kurt Zouma, who is valued at €32million by transfermarkt, and that just might be a deal worth taking.

Be it this summer or next, Sevilla knew they would lose Koundé, and with Manchester United snagging a Raphael Varane shaped bargain at just €50million, Monchi knew he was no longer likely to bring in the full €80million – the value of Koundé’s release clause.

For Sevilla, hoping to build on their best La Liga points tally yet and hoping to improve in the Champions League this season, replacing Koundé was always going to be the problem when he did eventually leave.

Now, let’s not pretend Monchi doesn’t have a list of the next 10 young centre-backs who are destined to go on to become superstars in their position.

But this proposal saves Sevilla the hassle and delivers a very decent centre-back in Zouma to their door.

Zouma, who made 36 appearances across all competitions, is already a two-time Premier League and one-time Champions League winner.

He has worked under some of the best managers in the game – alongside some of the best defenders, too – and has an extremely limited injury history since his serious knee injury in 2016, missing just three games with injury since, and he is yet to hit his prime at age 26.

Zouma will slot right into the Sevilla back-line, alongside Diego Carlos, and what’s more, Sevilla will get a big chunk of cash to spend on improving their squad this summer.

A €35million fee would take their incomings safely above €60million following the departures of Gil and Sergi Gomez, and Monchi will have the ammunition he needs to seize the opportunity of a an even better La Liga finish that could arrive this season, with Barcelona and Real Madrid in financial transition.

The deal to allow huge talent Gil to depart is one worth debating, a decision that may have been based far too much on the short term, especially now that Koundé could be off, giving Sevilla the cash they needed after all.

But as far as a swap deal including more than €30million plus Zouma for Koundé goes, take the deal and run, Sevilla.