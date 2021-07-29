Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic has sent a statement of intent ahead of the coming season.

Jovic spent the second half of last season out on loan with Eintracht Frankfurt after struggling for game time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Serbian striker has only made 21 La Liga appearances since joining Real Madrid for €60 million from Eintracht in 2019.

Jovic has received plenty of criticism for the appearances he has made, much due to the fee he arrived on, but the striker has insisted that he did not arrive at the Spanish capital ‘by accident’.

Though, he has not ruled out another loan move having had little dialogue with Carlo Ancelotti over his future in this pre-season.

“I haven’t spoken with the new coach Ancelotti about my situation,” he told Diario AS.

“He has started preparing and I am giving everything I can in every moment, trying to impose myself and to be best prepared as possible for the new season.

“I try to give a positive impression and show what is my best.

“Many things have happened in recent years.

“I am sure that I could have been better, but I want everything to turn out well in the end. I didn’t come to Real Madrid by accident.”

Speaking about the possibility of another loan move, Jovic added: “Some things will be important for me, to be in a good league and to have chances to play.

“After all the time that I had away from the pitch, given my age, if there is a loan, the priority is to be at a club that recognises my quality enough for me to be a constant option as a starter.”

Jovic is likely to be a second option again this season if he does stay around given the form of Karim Benzema last season.

But Ancelotti will need to see Jovic prove that he can make a big impact off the bench if he is to be kept around for the coming season.