Lionel Messi jets off to Ibiza with Luis Suarez and their families

Lionel Messi touched down in Barcelona yesterday before jetting off again today. He arrived from Miami, where he had been on a family vacation with his wife and children, and has left again for Ibiza with his and Luis Suarez’s families. The bromance from their Barcelona days hasn’t dissipated.

The pair are no longer teammates, of course. Suarez left Barcelona for Atletico Madrid last summer after being told he was surplus to requirements at Camp Nou under Ronald Koeman. Messi was furious with how that was handled, and tried to engineer a move away only to be forbidden by the club.

Both players enjoyed good personal seasons last year. Suarez scored 21 goals and contributed three assists as Atletico won La Liga, while Messi scored 30 goals and contributed 11 assists as Barcelona finished third, although he did lift the Copa del Rey. Messi also won the Copa America with Argentina this month.

