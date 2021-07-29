Kylian Mbappe ignites a five-month war

Paris Saint-Germain are still utterly determined to retain the services of Kylian Mbappe, despite Real Madrid’s keen interest, according to Diario AS. This message has been writ large in the latest edition of the official club magazine, where both the Frenchman and Neymar, their other superstar, were interviewed.

Mbappe’s position, reportedly, is that he has no intention of renewing, but the statements he made in the aforementioned interview have set off alarm bells in Madrid. “My great dream is to win the European Cup with PSG, it would be fantastic,” he said. Mbappe apparently gave that interview back in May, before he left to compete in Euro 2020 with the French national team.

The current train of thought around those close to the deal believe the most likely scenario is for the Frenchman to stay in Paris for another season and then leave on a free transfer next summer. PSG will do everything they can in the meantime to convince Mbappe to renew with the club, despite his current desire to join Madrid. A tug-of-war looks set to have begun, with Paris in one corner and Madrid in the other.

Mbappe endured a tough Euro 2020 – he failed to score as France exited the competition they had been expected to win in the last 16 to Switzerland – but is undoubtedly one of the most exciting players in the game right now. The 22-year-old contributed 27 goals and seven assists in 31 Ligue Un appearances last season.