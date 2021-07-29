Here are your Spanish football headlines for July 29.

Chelsea eye swap deal

Sevilla are being offered yet another swap deal by a London club after already welcoming a player-plus-cash deal for young star Bryan Gil.

It was Tottenham who pulled off that particular move, and according to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are now attempting a swap deal in a bid to land Jules Kounde.

The Blues are reportedly trying to secure a deal worth €30-€35million plus Kurt Zouma to land Sevilla’s star man.

Juve want Pjanic

Juventus are said to be keen on a move for out of favour Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic.

Pjanic is one of the players Barca want out this summer, and according to Mundo Deportivo, Juventus are keen to bring him back, though financially speaking, the deal is not straightforward.

Manaj wants to wait

Barcelona B star Rey Manaj is hoping to stick around as long as he can with the first team this summer.

Manaj has scored four times in two games for the first team this summer, and according to Mundo Deportivo, he is keen to stay at Barca as long as possible, believing that the more impressive pre-season displays he can produce, the better the offer he will get.

The 24-year-old will most likely leave on loan ahead of the new season.