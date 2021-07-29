Barcelona’s negotiations with Ilaix Moriba enter dangerous waters

Barcelona’s bid to renew Ilaix Moriba’s contract is complicated according to Diario Sport. The two parties met on Wednesday with no positive resolution emerging, although the club were said to remain optimistic about the situation. In the last few hours, however, things have taken a turn for the worse.

Taking this into account, Barcelona have decided to take a step back; they consider that the player’s desire right now is to not negotiate. The club feel that their patience has been exhausted, with pre-season rapidly approaching its end simultaneously. Ilaix isn’t with the first team in Germany, with rivals moving up the pecking order in Ronald Koeman’s thinking.

Neither will Ilaix play for Barcelona B against La Grama on Thursday, another indication that things are on precarious ground indeed. Barcelona believe they’ve done all they can, so something has to give. The Premier League are said to be watching the situation closely should the youngster be made available for sale.