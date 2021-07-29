Barcelona to play Juventus for the Joan Gamper Trophy at the Estadi Johan Cruyff

Barcelona’s iconic pre-season tournament, the Joan Gamper Trophy, will be played at the Estadi Johan Cruyff this August 8th according to Mundo Deportivo after the Government of the Generalitat refused to allow Camp Nou to host 20,000 fans due to restrictions imposed because of the pandemic.

The government announced it on Thursday morning. Patricia Plaja, the government spokesperson, said that the decision was taken because the new rules limit maximum capacities to 3,000 people. Barcelona will face Juventus in the tie.

The day before, on Wednesday, the club believed that the government was going to let in 20,000 spectators to the Camp Nou for the game, and had already sold 14,000 tickets. This reversal has forced Barcelona to change plans.

The club have since revealed that the money will be returned to the 14,000 spectators who paid for tickets, and announced that the new process of ticketing for the 3,000 tickets available will be explained in the coming days.