Barcelona could be offered the chance to offload Miralem Pjanic as they look to part ways with the midfielder.

Barca are desperate to reduce their salary this summer in order to register their four new signings and Lionel Messi’s new contract.

And Pjanic, who has featured sparingly since his arrival on an inflated swap deal with Juventus for Arthur Melo.

Getting rid of Pjanic has proved difficult for Barca so far, especially due to the €64million in amortisation the Catalan club have remaining on the midfielder.

But there could be hope in the form of Pjanic’s former club Juventus.

Returning boss Massimiliano Allegri is keen on bringing the Bosnian back to the Serie A club, according to Mundo Deportivo, but Juventus are not confident of how to pull off the deal.

According to the report, Barcelona would accept a two-year loan offer just to get Pjanic’s wages off the books, but there was been no movement on that suggestion from Juventus.

It’s said that the pre-season clash between Barca and Juventus in the Joan Gamper Trophy at Camp Nou could be crucial for transfer talks.