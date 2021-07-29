Atletico Madrid suffered a disappointing defeat in their pre-season clash with RB Salzburg on Wednesday night.

Diego Simeone’s men went behind on the 34th minute at Red Bull Arena, Karim Adeyemi outpacing Fran Gonzalez before finding the bottom corner.

Atleti looked as though they had equalised when Giuliano Simeone – son of Diego – scored before the hour-mark with a superb finish across his body into the far bottom corner.

But the goal was ruled out following an extremely harsh handball decision on Sergio Camello after a review from VAR.

Atleti struggled to create much after that disappointing blow and Leipzig almost made it two only for Jan Oblak to pull off a smart low save to deny Antoine Bernede.

With the South Americans, including Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, yet to return to full participation and Kieran Tripper yet to return, Simeone had a mixed strength squad, as you can see below.

Atleti are next in action against Wolfsburg on Saturday before returning to Spain to take on Cadiz on the Wednesday.

Atletico starting XI: Oblak, Camus, Fran González, Hermoso, Manu Sánchez, Alberto Moreno, Germán Valera, Saúl, Riquelme, Soriano, Giuliano.

