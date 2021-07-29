Arsenal remain interest in pulling off a deal for Martin Odegaard, according to the most recent reports.

Odegaard spent last season on loan with the Gunners, impressing after joining for the second half of the campaign following limited opportunities at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ahead of this season, Arsenal failed in their attempts to make the move permanent with returning Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti wanting Odegaard back at the club, while the midfielder also wanted to fulfil his dream of becoming a Los Blancos regular.

But Arsenal have not given up just yet, according to Sky Sports via Diario AS, who say the London club remain tuned into Odegaard’s situation in case anything changes.

Odegaard could consider moving on if he is not assured of playing a sizable part for Real Madrid this season.

Though, that is not likely to be determined until late in the transfer window.

Odegaard started against Rangers in Real Madrid’s pre-season clash with the Scottish side last weekend, providing an assist.

Though, that is in the absence of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, and Odegaard will have to displace one of those two players to become a starter.

If he cannot manage that, it seems Arsenal may remain in waiting.