Watch: Konrad de la Fuente scores golazo for Marseille against Saint-Etienne

Konrad de la Fuente scored a nice goal this evening for Marseille in a pre-season friendly with Saint-Etienne. The American turned and finished smartly to put his new club into an early lead. De La Fuente will be hoping for a breakthrough season in Ligue Un after joining Marseille on a permanent deal from Barcelona.

Nice turn and finish from Konrad de la Fuente in Marseille's friendly against Saint-Etienne 🇺🇸🇫🇷⚽️ pic.twitter.com/UItLF1EQz2 — James Nalton (@JDNalton) July 28, 2021

De La Fuente left Barcelona for a fee in the region of €5m. Joan Laporta and Mateu Alemany are ruthlessly culling Barcelona’s first and B-team squads this summer as they desperately try to create the financial space to renew Lionel Messi’s contract, register their new signings and respect La Liga’s strict salary cap.

De La Fuente, 20, was born in Miami to to Haitian parents of Dominican descent. The winger joined Barcelona at the age of 12, and while featuring often for Barcelona B failed to force his way into the first team. He’ll hope to be able to cement his place in the elite during his spell in the south of France this season.