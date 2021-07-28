Here are your Spanish football morning headlines for July 28.

Varane deal agreed

Raphael Varane has all-but completed his move to Manchester United.

The Premier League club confirmed that they have agreed a deal in principle with Real Madrid for the centre-back last night.

Varane is now set to leave Real Madrid after 10 successful years at the club.

Hazard returns

Eden Hazard returned for pre-season yesterday having been given extended time off due to participation at Euro 2020.

According to Marca, Carlo Ancelotti has drawn up a plan with trainer Antonio Pintus to make sure the Belgian returns to his best shape.

The report claims Hazard passed his medical tests in the morning but was not in the best shape.

Memphis details objective

Memphis Depay has made his Barcelona objective clear after signing on a free from Olympique Lyon this summer.

Asked what his biggest dream was at Camp Nou, he plainly said: “To win all the titles.”

That’s the spirit Barca want to see from the Dutchman.