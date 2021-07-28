Spanish football evening headlines: Alaba tests positive, Messi returns, La Roja progress

Spanish football evening headlines for July 28th

Real Madrid announce that David Alaba has tested positive for covid-19

Real Madrid have announced that centre-back David Alaba has tested positive for covid-19 according to Cope. The news comes just a day after the club confirmed that an agreement had been reached with Manchester United to sell Raphael Varane, and comes as a real blow to Carlo Ancelotti’s short-term plans.

Lionel Messi and his family land back in Barcelona after family vacation

Lionel Messi and his family landed back in Barcelona this morning according to Diario Sport. The Argentine had been in Miami, on vacation with his family following the Copa America, and has returned home briefly before jetting off once again.

La Roja draw with Argentina but progress to knockout phase of Olympic Games

La Roja progressed to the knockout phase of the Tokyo Olympic Games on Wednesday, drawing 1-1 with Argentina in their final group game according to Marca. Spain conceded late on but had done enough to secure themselves safe passage.

