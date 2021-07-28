Rodrigo de Paul is excited to work under one of the ‘best coaches in the world’ at Atletico Madrid.

The 27-year-old became one of Atleti‘s marquee signings of this summer after his €35million move from Udinese.

The Copa América champion links up with Los Rojiblancos as they look to retain their La Liga title this season.

And he has spoken of his delight to work under Diego Simeone after returning to La Liga five years after leaving Valencia.

“It’s incredible to have one of the best coaches in the world,” de Paul said of Simeone at his unveiling. “It’s incredible what he has done in his career.

“I’m going to learn a lot from him and he motivates me a lot.

“We see and feel football similarly. I believe in playing 100%, to compete for the team.”

De Paul also spoke about Atletico Madrid in general and how he is fitting in so far having linked up with his new side a little late due to his successful efforts with Argentina at Copa América.

“It’s a giant club, but the people make it feel like a family,” added the midfielder.

“This is my dream, or one of my dreams, to come here and continue growing at this beautiful club.”

He continued: “The group has received me very well. I have tried to adapt well to the dynamic of the team.”

De Paul spent five years at previous club Udinese after leaving Valencia, scoring 33 times from midfield in 177 Serie A appearances.

He has signed a five-year contract with Atleti to remain in place at the Wanda Metropolitano until 2026.