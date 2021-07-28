Real Madrid are said to have rejected the chance to sign Paul Pogba as part of the Raphael Varane deal.

Varane is heading to Manchester United in the very near future after the Premier League club confirmed they had reached an agreement with Real Madrid over the defender.

With just one year remaining on the centre-back’s contract and a rejected offer over a new deal, Real Madrid had little option but to sell.

And they will bring in €50million for their long-serving defender, but they could have received midfield star Pogba instead, according to Mundo Deportivo.

According to the report, Real Madrid quickly rejected the proposal because they are only interested in putting money aside for the potential signing of Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe faces an uncertain future at PSG, unwilling to extend his deal beyond this summer.

And it seems Real Madrid are trying to save as much money to make sure they are in position to pull off a deal should the French club decide they need to sell this summer rather than losing their superstar frontman for free next year.