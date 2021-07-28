Real Madrid announce that David Alaba has tested positive for covid-19

Real Madrid have announced that centre-back David Alaba has tested positive for covid-19 according to Cope. The news comes just a day after the club confirmed that an agreement had been reached with Manchester United to sell Raphael Varane, and comes as a real blow to Carlo Ancelotti’s short-term plans.

Varane will be the second centre-back to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer once the deal is completed, after Sergio Ramos joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. Alaba was expected to be the starting centre-back in Ancelotti’s new-look Madrid, beside either Nacho or Eder Militao. Now, that’s been thrown into a chaos, just over two weeks before the new season.

Madrid face Milan in their final pre-season friendly this Sunday night before opening their league campaign against Alaves on the evening of August 14th. They’ll be hoping to improve on last season, where they finished second and ceded La Liga to city rivals Atletico Madrid. Alaba’s positive test isn’t an ideal start.