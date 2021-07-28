Paris Saint-Germain want Paul Pogba but Real Madrid only has eyes for Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba according to The Athletic. Real Madrid have also been linked with a move for the Frenchman, but prising him from the Premier League looks a tough task for any club.

PSG, for their part, are unsure whether to move for him this summer or wait until his contract expires in 2022. Pogba, 28, was one of France’s best players at Euro 2020, and carries serious commercial weight. He’d be a real coup for a club as image-conscious as PSG, as well as contributing significantly to Mauricio Pochettino’s new-look team at the Parc des Princes.

One of the reasons Madrid won’t be rivalling PSG for Pogba’s signature this summer is Kylian Mbappe. Florentino Perez is said to be determined to land the forward, so much so that Madrid are unlikely to sign another centre-back this window despite losing both Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos.