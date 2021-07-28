Neymar sends gift to former Barcelona teammate Ivan Rakitic

Ivan Rakitic has revealed that former Barcelona teammate Neymar has sent him a gift; a Paris Saint-Germain shirt with the Brazilian’s name on the back of it. Sevilla, who Rakitic currently plays for, drew 2-2 with PSG last night in a pre-season friendly in the Algarve, although Neymar, still on vacation after the Copa America, didn’t play. Rakitic did, however, and scored a penalty.

Thank you so much for the gift my brother! I would have loved to see you yesterday, you have been missed! Enjoy your holidays and good luck for the new season! 🙏🏼👏 #allezneymar 😂🤙🏼 @neymarjr pic.twitter.com/Jw6UIYBoB9 — Ivan Rakitic (@ivanrakitic) July 28, 2021

Rakitic joined Barcelona from Sevilla in the summer of 2014, the season they went on to win the treble; La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League. Neymar was key to their success, playing in a lethal attacking trident alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, but it was Rakitic who scored the opening goal in the Champions League final against Juventus. Neymar did score the third, however. Rakitic returned to Sevilla in the summer of 2020.

Neymar joined Barcelona from Santos the year before Rakitic, and stayed until the summer of 2017 when he left for PSG. He’s been perennially linked with a return to Catalonia ever since, but recently extended his contract until 2025, meaning it’s likely he’ll be staying put in the French capital for the foreseeable.