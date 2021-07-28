New Barcelona signing Memphis Depay has warned he and the teammates he will likely share a front line with at Camp Nou are ‘different’.

Memphis joined Barca on a free transfer this summer, making the move to Catalonia after four years with Olympique Lyon.

And while the official registration is yet to go through due to financial issues at Barcelona, but fans are already dreaming of a front line made up of Lionel Messi, Memphis and another new signing in Sergio Aguero.

But while he does believe he is compatible with the other two, Memphis has warned he is a very different player from his new teammates.

“We are all attackers, but all different in my opinion,” he said at his unveiling, as cited by Sport.

“I have abilities and strong points different to Aguero, for example, or any player.

“I believe that the three of us are compatible and different, but we are going to see how everything goes.”

Whether Ronald Koeman goes with Memphis, Aguero and Messi as a front line remains to be seen, but there has been some suggestions that Aguero will play more of a supplementary role.

Though, that likely depends on when Koeman will be able to welcome Ansu Fati back from his long-term injury.