Massimiliano Allegri has revealed he turned down Real Madrid ahead of his Juventus return.

Allegri rejoined Juventus this summer after two years away from the club where he spent five years before walking away in 2019.

The 53-year-old won five Serie A titles, four Coppa Italias and reached a Champions League final in his first reign at the club.

But the decision to return was not completely straightforward with Real Madrid offering Allegri to chance to succeed Zinedine Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Allegri revealed he turned down the offer from Los Blancos, saying: “I have to thank Real Madrid and the president for the opportunity he gave me [to coach Real Madrid]. Then I thought about it and chose Juventus.

“It was a gesture of love for a club that gave me a lot and who I enjoy coaching.”

Real Madrid ended up returning to Carlo Ancelotti, who returned to the club after six years away following Zidane’s exit.

Ancelotti walked away from Everton to take charge of Real Madrid having spent two years in the Spanish capital initially, taking over in 2013.

During that spell, the Italian won the Champions League, Super Cup, FIFA World Club Cup and the Copa del Rey.