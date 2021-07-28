Joaquin has continued to live up to his reputation for being one of La Liga’s biggest jokers.

The two-time Copa del Rey winner has enjoyed a very respectable career on the pitch, but off it, he doesn’t exactly have the serious acumen typically associated with the kind of top professional he is.

Very few players enjoy a career as long as Joaquin’s, the Cadiz-born winger still going for Real Betis at the age of 40.

But the secret to his longevity has not been a Cristiano Ronaldo-like training regime, nor a supreme diet.

It has been the fruitful recipe of fun that has taken him through the years, and it was fun that took priority on the weekend just passed.

Joaquin was absent from Betis’ pre-season friendly defeat to Wolves on Saturday, and the reason given was ‘resaca’, which translates to ‘hangover’.

Just days after his 40th birthday, it seems Joaquin hit the beers ahead of Betis’ clash in his home town of Cadiz and couldn’t recover in time to play.

Never change, Joaquin.