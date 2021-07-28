Eden Hazard has returned to Real Madrid for pre-season today and there is already more disappointing news.

The Belgian suffered a raft of injury issues last season, missing 33 games in all through setbacks with Hazard’s Real Madrid career continuing to falter following his €115million move from Chelsea in 2019.

While misfortune clearly plays a part, much has been made of Hazard’s part in his injuries with claims over his fitness and how he looks after his body.

Whether those claims are true is unclear, but a report from Marca will not help to defeat narrative.

According to the report, Hazard passed pre-season tests after returning yesterday but performed disappointingly.

It’s reported that Hazard had better fitness levels at Euro 2020 with Belgium despite heading off to the competition without being fully fit.

Thankfully for the Belgian, even before he reported back to Valdebebas, returning Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti and returning fitness chief Antonio Pintus had already devised a plan to get Hazard back to his best level, both in terms of performances and fitness.

Now it is time to see whether Hazard responds to that plan ahead of the new season.